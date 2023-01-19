Fall Out Boy’s Guitarist Joe Trohman Taking a Break From Band Citing His Declining Mental Health

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2023 - 10:52 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to pitchfork.com Fall Out Boy‘s guitarist Joe Trohman has announced he will be taking a break from the band. Trohman went on Instagram to tell his fans the the reason he is leaving is because of his his declining metal health. It has been reported that Pitchfork has reached out to the representatives for Fall Out Boy get a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy)

On the Instagram Post Trohman explains why he made the choice to leave the band.

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

The band’s 2018’s Mania, So Much (for) Stardust was produced by Neal Avron and is out March 24 via Fueled by Ramen and Elektra. In 2021, the band started on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Green Day. Also Fall Out Boy was forced to cancel two dates when a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara