Fall Out Boy Debut New Songs At Chicago Show

Hannah Boyle January 29th, 2023 - 4:10 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Hey middle school emos, Fall Out Boy is back! That’s right – if you are the type of person to complain (or brag) that the tik tok 2009 makeup filter doesn’t represent how you looked in 2009 because you spent hours painting your entire face porcelain to match Gerard way or twilight, this should be a big day for you. As an added bonus, these new songs may also have been partially responsible for the end of Panic At The Disco. It has been a good week for you Tumblr nerds. Lots of wins all around.

There has been a re-emergence of pop punk in the last few weeks and millennials must be going hog wild. Fall Out Boy recently released new songs at a Chicago show. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Fall Out Boy’s latest Chicago concert earlier this week featured a live debut of new songs. The decades-old band has promised the release of a new album, “So Much (For) Stardust”, coming out in late March. It just goes to show that you can teach an old dog new tricks. The band also made a recent appearance on Kimmel.

The band also just released a video in which they kidnap Rivers Cuomo of Weezer. Someone had to do it, and I am glad they stepped up to the plate. Maybe this will finally show Weezer that they should have stopped after the Green album.

Watch the performance with the new songs here: