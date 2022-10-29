Royal & The Serpent Debut New Song & Video “No Regrets”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 29th, 2022 - 8:30 PM

The New Jersey-based indie pop singer-songwriter Royal & The Serpent has dropped a new track entitled “No Regrets,” along with an accompanying music video. The song comes off of the musician’s new 5-song project, Happiness is an Inside Job, which was rolled out gradually over the last five weeks.

Happiness is an Inside Job TRACKLIST

1. IM FINE

2. Death of Me

3. Love Abuser (Save Me)

4. Happiness 4 Dummies

5. No Regrets

The release of track #5, “No Regrets” acts as the final chapter to the rollout of the new project. The dynamic closing track uses a pop-punk style along with sprinkles of electronic music to create an instrumentally energetic and triumphant composition. Lyrically, the track depicts someone who is struggling with their mental health, but is taking comfort in the fact that nothing really matters, singing “I don’t gotta act like I’m okay, Everything is better when I realize nothing matters anyway.”

Speaking on the motivation for the closing track, the singer-songwriter has tied it to her own experience with therapy: “That song came from complaining about something my therapist said that pissed me off, I very much believe in seeking help through therapy, but I wanted to write about how sometimes I need to figure things out on my own. It’s about how if I just trust myself and live my life to the fullest extent, then everything will be all right.”

Watch the thrilling official music video for “No Regrets” via YouTube below.

Royal & The Serpent has been a rising star in the world of indie and electropop since her 2017 debut. Happiness is an Inside Job follows the artist’s previous projects, early 2022’s If I Died Would Anyone Care, 2021’s Searching for Nirvana, and her 2020 debut album Get A Grip. Royal was previously featured on Demi Lovato’s album, Holy Fvck.