Alkaline Trio Matt Skiba Says He Isn’t Sure He’s in Blink-182

Home News Lucy Yang July 18th, 2022 - 4:25 PM

Today’s news follows Alkaline Trio Matt Skiba and his statement regarding his involvement in the band Blink-182. His absence previously has already prompted fans to suspect an announcement and this statement will only heighten the suspension.

Take a look at the response for yourself from instagram:

“Last July, Skiba spoke with NME about taking over for DeLonge: “The overwhelming amount of support and graciousness the fans have shown me overpowers any hate or shit-talking. It feels like our band – Mark, Travis, me and the fans. It’s not the same band without Tom but it has the same name, and I think there’s a good reason for that.” (LOUDWIRE)

Blink-182 has been iconically known for their pop-punk, alternative rock and skate punk. Let us all hope that there will be resolution and clarity coming in for the future.

Photo credit: Marv Watson