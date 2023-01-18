Fall Out Boy Announces New Album So Much (for) Stardust for March 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Love From the Other Side”

Home News Karan Singh January 18th, 2023 - 1:13 PM

Three words: Fall Out Boy. After a five-year break, they’re back with original music and a whole new album to top it off in two months. The group will release their eighth studio record, So Much (For) Stardust, on March 24, and to keep us occupied in the meantime, they’ve just release its first single. Check out the video for “Love From the Other Side,” directed by David Braun and Open the Portal, below:

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” shares frontman Patrick Stump. “But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

On reuniting with producer Neal Avron for the forthcoming album, he said, “Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us.”

“Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” said bassist Pete Wentz. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.”