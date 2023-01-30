Marilyn Manson Sued for 1990s Alleged Sexual Battery of a Minor

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 11:21 AM

According to pitchfork.com artist Marilyn Manson has been sued by a woman who claims Manson allegedly sexually abused her in the 1990s when he was an adult and she was a minor. The lawsuit was allegedly filed in a New York court where it allegedly names Interscope Records and Nothing Records as defendants.

The woman is identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. The lawsuit allegedly accuses Manson of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Also Doe allegedly accused Interscope and Nothing of negligence and intentional infliction of alleged emotional distress. Doe is seeking unmentioned damages.

In the filed complaint Jane Doe first allegedly met Manson at the of age 16 when attending Manson‘s concert on September 15, 1995, in Dallas, Texas. Doe and three other underage girls were allegedly waiting outside the venue to meet Manson. When meeting the girls Manson allegedly asked them “what each of their ages were, what grades in school they were in, and where their parents were at the time,” before Manson allegedly invited Jane Doe “and one of the other younger girls onto the tour bus.”

According to the lawsuit Manson allegedly performed several acts of criminal sexual conduct on Doe in the tour bus. The lawsuit also mentioned that one of the band members allegedly watched Manson sexually assault Doe, which allegedly caused Doe to be in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. When the alleged sexual assault was over Doe was informed that the alleged sexually abuse and harassment was to allegedly satisfy Manson’s sexual desires. Manson allegedly told Doe to get off his bus before allegedly threatened to harm Doe’s family if she told anyone.

After the alleged assault Manson’s manager allegedly gave Doe a phone number to communicate with Manson and the band. And in turn, Manson allegedly began calling Doe at her home and allegedly asking Doe to send explicit photos of herself and friends to his fan club Satan’s Bakesale.

The on December 9, 1995, more alleged communication between Manson and Doe allegedly happened when Doe attended Mason’s concert in New Orleans where she was allegedly brought to the Manson’s tour bus when the show was over. While on the bus, the lawsuit states, Manson allegedly “groomed Plaintiff by complimenting her, playing with her hair and looking at the photos and drawings she brought with her.” Also, Manson allegedly sexually assaulted Doe with another man who was involved with the tour.”

The lawsuit claims Doe allegedly reached out to Manson in 1999 when she was 19 years old. Doe alleges that Manson allegedly pressured her to have sex with him and allegedly sexually abused her multiple times, including in Nassau County, New York, where the lawsuit was filed.

At the time of the alleged assaults Manson was signed to John Malm Jr. and Trent Reznor’s Interscope subsidiary, Nothing Records. The lawsuit included detailed descriptions of the labels’s promotion of Manson’s music and allegedly argues, “Defendant Interscope and Defendant Nothing Records promoted Defendant Warner’s pedophilia and violence for added publicity and financial gain.”

Plus, the lawsuit states, “Through the inclusion of this brazen message, even if dramatized, Defendant Interscope and Defendant Nothing Records knew or should have known that Defendant Warner was likely using his fan club to solicit and transmit child pornography to and from minors.”

Doe and her lawyers allegedly argued that the labels “knew or should have known that Defendant Warner was habitually and routinely engaged in sexual misconduct with young adults and underage children throughout the country.” As a result, Doe and her lawyers allegedly claimed both labels were allegedly negligent by not protecting Doe from Manson.

