Marilyn Manson Claims His Career Is Ruined & He Is Receiving Death Threats Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Home News Gracie Chunes November 18th, 2022 - 11:26 AM

Marilyn Manson claims the sexual assault allegations made against him are hurting his career. After being accused by at least 15 women, including ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and “Game Of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco, Manson has received death threats that make him feel “anxious, distraught, depressed, worried, frantic, and sleepless.” Manson has denied all allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA. He claims his music is suffering, he can’t tour or release his book, his paintings have been “devalued” and his art shows have been postponed. Manson also lost two acting roles with Starz and Paramount+.

Manson went as far as to file a defamation suit against his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, claiming she and her partner, Illma Gore, recruited and pressured women into making allegations against him and impersonating FBI agents to further coerce the women by making them believe their families were in danger. After Wood shared her story more women came forward and “claimed to have endured ‘sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation'” from Manson. (Blabbermouth)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela