L.A. District Attorney Gives Update On Marilyn Manson Investigation

September 13th, 2022

According to Loudwire, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has offered an update about the investigation into the alleged sexual assault claims against Brian Warner, professionally known as Marilyn Manson. Gascon explained that the District Attorney’s office is currently waiting for the Sheriff to present the case which they believe will take place later this month.

Gascon posted the video on Monday, September 12, remarking, “The Brian Warner matter is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and has not yet been submitted to our office. Please be assured that we are requesting regular updates on the status of the investigation,” He continued, adding, “Once we have received the case, it will be carefully evaluated by an experienced prosecutor to determine if it is appropriate to file charges at this time. We are hopeful that the LASD will present the case to us sometime this month.”

Gascon also emphasized the importance of using “trauma-informed care” with victims of sexual assault, abuse and other forms of intimate partner violence.

The Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department formally launched the investigation in 2021 after Evan Rachel Wood accused Warner of alleged domestic abuse, alleged sexual assault and alleged grooming. Four other woman had also accused him of similar alleged crimes including Ashley Morgan Smithline, Esme Bianco, Ellie Roswell and his former assistant Ashley Waters. Warner has called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.”

Since then, Warner has also been accused of allegedly using solitary confinement to “psychologically torture” women, as well as allegedly threatening to sexually assault Wood’s son. Warner has responded to the claims by countersuing Wood for alleged defamation.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela