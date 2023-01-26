Marilyn Manson Settles Lawsuit With Esmé Bianco

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 7:23 PM

According to pitchfork.com artist Marilyn Manson has settled the federal lawsuit which is filed by actress Esmé Bianco who accused the artist of sexual assault and sexual battery.

In the following statement Manson‘s attorney, Howard E. King, said “Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc.”

The attorney for Bianco wrote a statement by email to Pitchfork, “Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career.”

Earlier this month, a California court dismissed Ashley Morgan Smithline’s 2021 lawsuit against Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unlawful imprisonment and more.

Last May a judge did dismissed another lawsuit filed by Manson’s former assistant due to the statute of limitations. The woman had accused Manson of sexual assault, battery and harassment.

Despite the lawsuit being dismissed, Manson has a lawsuit against actress Evan Rachel Wood for defamation. Allegedly Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser back in 2021 where Wood discussed the details from her experiences in the documentary Phoenix Rising.