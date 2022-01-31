Kanye West Reportedly Working On New Donda Album With Marilyn Manson And Tim Skold

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 2:34 PM

One of Kanye West’s collaborators has teased Marilyn Manson’s (Brian Warner) appearance in Donda 2, which will be released February 22. West has been the only prominent figure who has publicly supported Warner since more than a dozen women came forward with allegations of rape, physical assault, and mental cruelty against him about one year ago.

Warner has been a credited songwriter on Donda since he appeared at West’s launch event last August in Chicago. West previously said that he was supportive of Warner to show his opposition towards cancel culture.

“When I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all,” West said, via Rolling Stone. “[Somebody will] hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through really serious things, pulled against alleys against their will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.”

Warner has been accused of rape, physical assault, and cruel punishments by four women, who have filed civil lawsuits against him. Several of his ex-girlfriends have alleged that Warner’s abuse left them with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. His West Hollywood estate was previously raided by police towards the end of last year as part of their investigation on Warner’s alleged sexual assaults.

West’s producer, Digital Nas, explained that Warner has been seen multiple times working with West in the studio.

“I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” he said. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.”

More recently, Warner collaborator Tim Skold posted a photo of himself on Instagram, teasing the Warner and West collaboration.