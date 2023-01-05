Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Dismissed

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to nme.com a California court has dismissed the 2021 lawsuit from model and entertainer Ashley Morgan Smithline who accused singer Marilyn Manson of sexual assault. The Los Angeles Times has reported that Smithline’s case against Manson for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unlawful imprisonment and more have been dropped.

Judge dismisses Ashley Morgan Smithline’s sex-assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson https://t.co/qZnsgpTG7Q pic.twitter.com/LWCHIGGy5J — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 5, 2023

In October of last year Jay Ellwanger withdrew as Smithline’s lawyer and the model didn’t meet the December deadline to acquire new representation or represent herself, which lead the court to dismiss the case. Also it has been noted that Smithline will be able to refile the case if she acquires new representation.

Manson‘s lawyer Howard King wrote the following statement to Pitchfork

“We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return. We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system.”

On another note Manson is facing a federal lawsuit from Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco who has accused the artist of sexual assault and sexual battery. Manson denied the allegations and last year Manson dismissed Bianco’s allegations of sexual assault and abuse as “untrue, meritless” and said they were part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela