Evan Rachel Wood’s Documentary About Alleged Abuse by Marilyn Manson To Be Added To Sundance and HBO

Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 4:42 PM

The Sundance Film Festival has announced a surplus of new films that they will be premiering for their 2022 season. Phoenix Rising, a documentary about the life of actress, Evan Rachel Wood, is among that list of films. The documentary also covers the abuse allegations that Wood made against singer, Marilyn Manson, last year. The film has been in the making for over two years, it was directed by the Oscar-nominated, Amy Berg. Sundance will be showing the first act of the two part film.

After Sundance, both parts of the documentary will be available on HBO for streaming. According to the Sundance website the film, “intimately charts Wood’s journey.”

Last year, Wood made grooming and abuse allegations against Manson, in a Vanity Fair statement and through social media as well. In 2010, she was briefly engaged to Manson. Since their breakup, she’s spoken out on being a survivor of domestic abuse, without naming the alleged perpetrator.

Wood’s coming forward has inspired numerous women to follow in her footsteps and to do so as well, all of them making similar allegations against Manson. The list includes Game of Thrones actress, Esmé Bianco, along with Manson’s former assistant. Both have filed lawsuits against him. Manson is under investigation for the domestic abuse allegations. The singer has been denying all allegations made towards him.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat