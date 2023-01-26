Ipecac Recordings Tease Mysterious Graphic of Potential New Releases for 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Recently Ipecac Recordings have been teasing their fans about potential upcoming music releases for this year. The record label went on Twitter to announce the exciting news but in a cryptic and mysterious way. The image posted by Ipecac Recordings mentions words that are related to artists and bands who will be releasing new music this year.

In the graphic each lettering teases that Dave Lombardo, Human Impact, and Melvins will be dropping new music this year but the graphic does not mention when fans will be able to hear the upcoming music.

Also several fans who have commented on the Twitter post are hoping to hear new music from the super group Fantômas which consists of Lombardo and Melvins.

Other than music the record label have mysteriously let their fans know that the video game development company Valve maybe involved as well because Ipecac Recordings have released a couple of soundtracks the video games Vavle has made in the past.

At this time Ipecac Recordings have not mentioned if there will be another cryptic and mysterious announcement about other artists and bands who will be releasing new music this year.