Oxbow Signs with Ipecac Recordings and Announce Label will Release New Album Love’s Holiday in 2022

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 31st, 2021 - 7:58 PM

San Francisco rock band Oxbow has signed with Mike Patton’s label Ipecac Recordings and announced that their next album Love’s Holiday is set to be released sometime in 2022. They’ve never stuck with one label for more than a couple of albums, but Ipecac is a good fit for their sound, having released many experimental rock albums by groups like Melvins, ISIS and Daughters along with many of Patton’s own projects.

Love’s Holiday will be the group’s follow-up to 2017’s comeback album Thin Black Duke, which was their first album in ten years. It saw them heading in a more symphonic direction, but otherwise picking up where they had left off. Like their previous album The Narcotic Story (2007), Thin Black Duke came out through Aaron Turner of ISIS’ similarly-experiemental Hydra Head Records.

Oh look. It’s Ben and Eugene and Kasia and Mike Patton. In literary terms we might call this “foreshadowing” since… Posted by OXBOW on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Oxbow formed towards the end of the ‘80s as a much noisier punk-inspired act, put on some wild live shows and released six studio albums over the course of their first twenty years together. Records like Let Me Be a Woman (1995), Serenade in Red (1997) and An Evil Heat (2002) earned them a small cult following.

Their current lineup has Eugene S. Robinson on vocals, Niko Wenner on guitar/keyboards, Dan Adams on bass and Greg Davis on percussion. For most of their songs, Wenner writes the music and Robinson provides the lyrics. Davis has also been with the group since the beginning and Adams joined shortly after in 1990.