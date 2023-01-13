Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris Releases Music Video For “Let Me Be”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 13th, 2023 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris project just released a music video called Let Me Be. This song comes from an upcoming album said to be released February 10 called Drown In Emotion, to view the track list see below.

According to Blabbermouth, “Drown In Emotion features guest appearance by Tyler Bates (Jerry Cantrell, Marilyn Manson), Roberto ‘Ra’ Diaz (Korn, Suicidal Tendencies), Jack Gibson (Exodus), George Pajon (Black Eyed Peas, Cairo Knife Fight) and Tim Stewart (Lady Gaga, Damnage).”

Venamoris’ new song, Let Me Be sounds like a love song between a woman to a man. It was created by Dave Lombardo and his wife, so of course it is a love song. The lyircs and vocals are soft to the ear and give the listener a calm and soothing tone to it.

It is a song you can either dance with the person you love with or sit in heartbreak thinking about them. A beautiful song with heart grabbing lyrics. To watch the music video stream below.

Drown In Emotion Track Listing

01. Let Me Be

02. We Fall

03. This Is Me

04. Crimson Tears

05. Misguided

06. Drowning Emotion

07. I Love It

08. In My Silence

09. It’s Gone

10. Tell Me How You Know

11. Oceans

12. So Good