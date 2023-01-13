Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris Releases Music Video For “Let Me Be”

Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris project just released a music video called Let Me Be. This song comes from an upcoming album said to be released February 10 called Drown In Emotion, to view the track list see below.
According to Blabbermouth, “Drown In Emotion features guest appearance by Tyler Bates (Jerry Cantrell, Marilyn Manson), Roberto ‘Ra’ Diaz (Korn, Suicidal Tendencies), Jack Gibson (Exodus), George Pajon (Black Eyed Peas, Cairo Knife Fight) and Tim Stewart (Lady Gaga, Damnage).”
Venamoris’ new song, Let Me Be sounds like a love song between a woman to a man. It was created by Dave Lombardo and his wife, so of course it is a love song. The lyircs and vocals are soft to the ear and give the listener a calm and soothing tone to it.
It is a song you can either dance with the person you love with or sit in heartbreak thinking about them. A beautiful song with heart grabbing lyrics. To watch the music video stream below.
Photo Credit: Marv Watson
Drown In Emotion Track Listing
01. Let Me Be
02. We Fall
03. This Is Me
04. Crimson Tears
05. Misguided
06. Drowning Emotion
07. I Love It
08. In My Silence
09. It’s Gone
10. Tell Me How You Know
11. Oceans
12. So Good