Human Impact Releases New Album EP01 and Shares Video for “Recognition”

Noise rock supergroup Human Impact officially released their self-titled debut album a year ago today and have released a new EP, titled EP01. Along with the their new EP, the group also shared a new music video for their previously unreleased song, “Recognition.”

The band is fronted by Unsane’s frontman Chris Spencer, Jim Coleman of Cop Shoot Cop, Chris Pravdica of Swans and Phil Puleo of both Cop Shoot Cop and Swan.

Along with releasing their EP, the band also shared a video for their song “Recognition.” Spencer shared his thoughts about the track and video in a statement saying, “Do you ever feel like you’re being watched? The inspiration for ‘Recognition’ came from a time when I was at the Hong Kong International Airport. The track focuses on the advent of global surveillance and loss of personal privacy via facial recognition programs and data tracking. As our world becomes more connected, we’re forfeiting our right to a private existence.” <a href="https://humanimpact.bandcamp.com/album/ep01">EP01 by Human Impact</a> The video for “Recognition” uses bright flashing lights to create a stage for the band as they perform. Also, the video features surveillance footage on the screen as an overlay as they perform. This use of surveillance fits Spencer’s description of “being watched.”

Check out the video below.

The overall song has a moderate tempo, it is loud and full of energy. The guitar chords and drum beats are quite prominent in the song. Spencer’s vocals are raunchy and have a deep ‘growl’.