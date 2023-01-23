Ipecac Geek Show Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates Featuring Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Spotlights

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 10:42 AM

Today Ipecac Geek Show have announced this years Spring tour dates which features the bands Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Spotlights. The dates for this tour not only marks the label’s first combined tour since 2004 but most of the cities will see their first Mr. Bungle performances in 22 years.

According to blabbermouth.net Mr. Bungle lead singer Mike Patton expresses his excitement for the tour in the following statement.

“The ‘Geek Show’ tours of the past were some of the best live show experiences I’ve ever had. Hanging out with friends that are also some of my favorite musicians is a great way to spend a couple weeks. This iteration is a mindblower. You will want to be the first one there and the last to leave this party! The mighty Melvins and Spotlights will prove to be a challenge for Mr. Bungle to follow. I only wish we could take this package around the globe.”

Another person who is thrilled about the up coming tour is Ipecac Recordings co-owner Greg Werckman.

“It was always nice to be able to coordinate schedules and put a bunch of Ipecac bands together on the road. This is a fantastic lineup. All three bands deliver in their powerful and unique way. I wish it could have been an eight-band bill. Hopefully this is only the beginning in getting the Geek Shows going again. Enjoy!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Greek Shows Tour Dates:

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival *

May 16 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

May 19 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

May 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

May 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

* No Spotlights

