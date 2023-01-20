Dave Lombardo’s Venamoris Shares New Song “Crimson Tears”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 20th, 2023 - 5:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Crimson Tears was just released from Venamoris, a project featuring meatal drummer Dave Lombardo and his wife Paula Lombardo. Crimson Tears is a sneak peek into Venamoris’ debut album, Drown In Emotion which is said to be released February 10. For the full track list, view below.

According to blabbermouth, Dave talks about his persistent persuasion to get Paula to sing on an album. “Several months after meeting Paula in 2010, she hesitantly shared with me her past decade-long career as the lead backup singer for Wayne Newton. She later played me some of the demos she recorded throughout the years, and I was floored by her sonically soothing, rich tone and natural, instinctive ability to harmonize. I was determined to persuade her to return to her creative self. It’s been a deeply gratifying journey witnessing this music come to life.”

Dave has an impeccable ear for music, the way Paula is able to blend so perfectly into the music and even harmonize with herself in some parts in nothing but impressive.

Crimson Tears is a soothing song to listen to on a late-night drive or even by sitting inside enjoying a cup of wine. The album has shared a few sneak peeks of what to be expected, and it is exciting to finally hear the full album in February.

Track Listing for Drown in Emotion

01. Let Me Be

02. We Fall

03. This Is Me

04. Crimson Tears

05. Misguided

06. Drowning Emotion

07. I Love It

08. In My Silence

09. It’s Gone

10. Tell Me How You Know

11. Oceans

12. So Good