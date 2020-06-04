Ipecac Recordings Announces Stay In Cinema Live Stream Featuring Kaada/Patton, ISIS, Fantomas and More

Home News Drew Feinerman June 4th, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Indie record label Ipecac Recordings have started “Stay-In Cinema,” a weekly live stream cinema program highlighting various artists signed by the label, including Kaada/Patton, ISIS, Fantomas and more. The series was introduced last week, and Fantomas were the featured band for the series debut.

The second edition of the series was uploaded today, featuring the Melvins’ 2012 record setting tour that saw the band play 50 states and Washington DC in just 51 days. The nearly hour long feature includes behind the scenes looks at the band while traveling on the road, chilling in hotels and messing with each other, and offers fans a glimpse into tour life from the perspective of the band.

The videos uploaded by Ipecac Recordings only remain on YouTube until they upload the next one, keeping fans constantly tuned into the series every week. The following weeks will feature streams from Kaada/Patton and from ISIS, and the series will conclude with a joint stream featuring the Melvins and Fantomas live from London.

While the Melvins “Across The USA In 51 Days” is currently the only video from the series uploaded to YouTube, the series overall is a great way to keep fans engaged while the live music world is still at a halt. The behind the scenes looks into how the band interacts with each other on the road is very unique in terms of providing fans with never before seen access, and fans of the bands signed to Ipecac Recordings are surely thrilled about the series.

Check out the official Stay-In Cinema flyer, as well as the entire “Across The USA In 51 Days” stream below: