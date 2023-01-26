Ghost Unveils New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Joe Elliott of Def Leppard

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 11:07 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today rock band Ghost‘s tune “Spillways” has a new version which features the lead singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard. Elliot’s appearance in “Spillways” is the newest installment in Ghost’s long running series of webisodes which documents a karaoke session that goes supernaturally wrong.

As a whole, “Spillways” is a catchy tune by how the combination of Elliot‘s and Tobias Forge‘s vocals brings a strong classic rock vibe that stays true to the music style of Def Leppard and Ghost. Also the instrumentation remains solid throughout the whole composition and the noises coming from each instrument contributes to the lingering rock chaos that surrounds the atmosphere.

The original version of “Spillways”is currently Top 5 at Active Rock Radio and it has generated 50 million streams globally. IMPERA has moved nearly 500,000 albums worldwide, won the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Album 2022 and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance.

Last year included Ghost landing at number one on Spotify’s Best of Kickass Metal, while cover stories in Revolver and Metal Hammer proclaimed IMPERA Number One Album of 2022 and Loudwire has named Ghost 2022 Artist of the Year.

As Consequence noted IMPERA is one of the Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022, “Few rock bands are as grand and ambitious-sounding as Ghost nowadays.” Also the 70 date IMPERA TOUR saw the Wall Street Journal anoint Ghost “The next generation of arena stars” and an iHeartRadio Awards 2023 nomination for Rock Artist of the Year.