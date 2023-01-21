Ghost Teases Fans with Cryptic Billboard Message ‘Jesus Is Coming’

Home News Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 11:19 AM

Frontman Tobias Forge, of the rock band Ghost has teased new music. When asked about the band’s 2023 plans, Forge said: “We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before [Ghost tour again] — good change. We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing.”

A billboard has been spotted by fans in Hollywood, California, bearing Papa Emeritus IV’s face, Ghost’s mascot, along with the cryptic caption “Jesus Is Coming.” New music may be on the horizon, stay up to date with the band on their website and social medias. (Revolver)

Ghost last released music in 2022 with their album Impera, stream here. The rock band will be touring Europe and the UK, as well as headlining a handful of festivals in summer 2023. Find tickets and more information here.