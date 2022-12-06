Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” Becomes Certified Gold in the U.S.

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 6:53 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today blabbermouth.net reported that on November 30 rock band Ghost‘s tune “Mary On A Cross” was certified Gold by Recording Industry Association Of America for gathering 500,000 certified units. RIAA mentioned how one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

“Mary On A Cross” is Ghost‘s fourth single to achieve gold status this year. Also this past June, “Cirice” (from Ghost’s third album, 2015’s Meliora),”Dance Macabre” (from 2018’s Prequelle) and “Square Hammer” (from 2016’s Popestar EP) was marked certified gold.

In September Ghost got its first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Mary On A Cross”. The song was originally released as a two-track single in 2019 via Loma Vista/Concord (alongside “Kiss The Go-Goat”), debuted at No. 90 on the chart with six million U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold according to Billboard.