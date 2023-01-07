Ghost’s Tobias Forge Shares News About Touring This Year, States “We Are Going To Do a Little Bit of Everywhere”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 7th, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Tobias Forge, frontman of the Swedish metal group Ghost, has announced that “good change” is ahead for the band before they hit the road on tour in support of their 2022 studio album, IMPERA. In an interview with Metal Hammer, Forge said the band will be doing a lot of touring this year. “On previous album cycles, we’ve done four legs in America and two or three in Europe and repeated. We’re going to go into every territory next year, but there’s going to be one European tour, one American tour. We are going to do a little bit of everywhere.”

Forge continued, sharing that Ghost will be visiting upper Asia, the Oceania world, as well as north and south of Panama. There are a lot of exciting things brewing for the band, including the possibility of a new album. Find tour tickets and more information here. Stay tuned to Ghost’s social media for updates. (Consequence)

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva