Ghost Wins Rock Category at 2022 American Music Awards and Gives Delightfully Awkward Red Carpet Interview Following Win

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2022 - 3:18 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Last night the American Music Awards was in full swing with live performances and surprising results of bands and artists who won awards for their hard work. AMA has been known for leaning toward pop music which has caused several rock acts to move over toward pop so they can win the awards. This year is a bit different because AMA added a Rock Album category and rock band Ghost were one of the nominees for the category. As of last night the band won the award for the Rock Album category.

Earlier that evening, Ghost’s lead singer Tobias Forge took the red carpet by storm because he showed up without his usual stage makeup and costume on. When it was Forge’s turn to have his picture taken, he posed with a slight grin on his face and told the photographers to call him “Mr. Ghost.”

YOU ARE NOT HEARING FROM ME AGAIN AFTER THIS pic.twitter.com/jbn0YpQC7Q — ANDY Grinch season (@AndyHeldin) November 21, 2022

Ghost‘s album Impera has the Grammy-nominated song “Call Me Mr. Sunshine,” along with “Hunter’s Moon” and the band’s current single “Spillways.” Impera has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.

During an interview on the Red Carpet Forge mentions how the award belongs to the supporters whoo have helped him on the musical journey.

“If I could chop it up into however many pieces. I would just chop it up and give it to our lovely fans. So I’m gonna work out a plan for that.” said Forge