Motley Crue & Def Leppard Stadium Tour Earns Over $173 Million

September 21st, 2022 - 11:05 PM

Vince Neil showing us his "Wild Side"

Two of the most legendary and prolific rock bands, Motley Crue and Def Leppard, have now held the largest grossing tour of each of the band’s entire runtime. According to Consequence of Sound, the two band’s co-headlined Stadium Tour earned the rock titans a massive $173 million.

The massive tour followed over two years of anticipation, originally being announced to take place in 2020, then being rescheduled to take place in Summer of 2021. After being postponed twice, the Stadium Tour ended up taking place in Summer 2022, seeing the two rock titans performing alongside Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as well as Poison.

The tour ended up being a huge success all throughout the country, with their shows in Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado; Glendale, Arizona; and Inglewood, California all earning over $6 million each. The average earning for a single tour date in the tour was a hair under $5 million, with 37,520 tickets being sold on average for each show. The rockers’ show in Boston was their single most successful performance, earning the band a whopping $9.3 million while selling 64,000 tickets.

The tour did not go on without its roadblocks, including the hospitalization of Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee due to broken ribs, as well as the hospitalization of Poison’s Bret Michaels. Lee and Michaels were both able to get back into the action quickly, with Lee performing his first full set after the incident under 2 weeks later.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat