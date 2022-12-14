Ghost Shares Rare 1969 Performance of “Mary on a Cross”

Home News Karan Singh December 14th, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Any footage of Ghost feels like a priceless artifact. Those seeking these rare treasure now have something to celebrate: newly unearthed, never-before-seen vintage Super 8 footage of the band’s early lineup is finally available to fans worldwide. The performance was shot at Los Angeles’ Whisky-A-Go-Go in 1969 — it is everything you’d hope for plus more. Check out the lyric video for “Mary On A Cross” below:

The above song was the band’s first song to make it on the Billboard Hot 100. This RIAA-gold-certified classic will be now be reincarnated on the newly announced purple vinyl 7” release of Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic.

After a stellar 2022, the spirits of Swedish rock continue to gain momentum. Nine months after its release, Impera has sold nearly 500,000 albums worldwide, secured the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Album 2022 and has received a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance (“Call Me Little Sunshine”). In addition to bagging the #1 place on Spotify’s Best of Kickass Metal 2022, Ghost was named Artist of the Year by Loudwire while Revolver and Metal Hammer declared their latest record #1 Album of 2022.

