Governors Ball 2022 Streaming Live On Twitch

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 10th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

The Governors Ball Music Festival begins today June 10 and runs through Sunday, and three-day and single-day tickets are still available. This year’s lineup includes performances from Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Denzel Curry, and more, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

New York’s Governors Ball is known for attracting big names from the hip-hop world and across multiple genres. This year is no different, with celebrated artists from a multitude of genres scheduled to perform.

Halsey is one of the most hyped acts on the lineup, and the artist will be performing tomorrow, June 11. Halsey has been a top-billed act on the festival circuit over the last few years and is known for her live performances. On June 12, J. Cole will be taking the stage at the festival.

If you can’t make the event, you can still make the live stream which is exclusively on Twitch. Check out the streaming times below, or on the official channel’s Twitch schedule.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

GOVERNORS BALL LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

12:00 PM ET Plastic Picnic

12:35 PM ET Between Friends

1:05 PM ET Julia Wolf

1:40 PM ET Aly & AJ

2:10 PM ET Paris Texas

2:35 PM ET Blu DeTiger

3:10 PM ET Coi Leray

3:50 PM ET Samia

4:10 PM ET Channel Tres

4:30 PM ET beabadoobee

4:50 PM ET JPEGMAFIA

5:05 PM ET Black Pumas

6:10 PM ET Skepta

6:30 PM ET Lil Wayne

7:35 PM ET Quinn XCII

8:10 PM ET The Knocks

8:35 PM ET Louis The Child