Kendrick Lamar Releases New Video Starring Helen Mirren For “Count Me Out”

Kendrick Lamar just released a new music video for his song Count Me Out, starring Helen Mirren.

Lamar’s music video Count Me Out, is a conversation he has with his therapist. It starts off with him facing away from her. Mirren calls out to him, and she asks him about the message he sent to her at 2 in the morning. “I feel like I’m Fallin.”

The screen splits them apart as he talks to her about the message. We see a child in red wearing wings and holding a sad face sign. He walks in the dirty, then grows into Lamar who is now in red and holding the sign. The lyrics start with saying, “One of these lives, I’ma make things right with the wrongs I’ve done, that’s one of you now.”

It goes on and there is a scene with a family having a good time in the house, the camera is looking down the starts and sees them dancing and laughing. The lyrics he says are, “I care too much, wanna share too much. In my head too much, I shut down.” As he is saying this Mirren shows a great deal of concern for him.

Towards the end of the video the man in red at the beach is being hugged by lot of people in white. He tries to get out of it but there are too many. He gives up and they carry him and gently place him on the sand. The gap from the beginning closes and Lamar faces back to the piano. Someone puts their arm around him, it’s the boy from the beginning.

