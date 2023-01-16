HAIM Reveal They Are Working On Their Fourth Album

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 8:20 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com rock band HAIM are in the studio and working on their fourth album. Yesterday the trio revealed the positive news on Twitter. In the video Este and Danielle can be seen pulling their sister Alana back through a door as she tries to escape from creating music.

NEW HAIM ALBUM 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/ndTVc7UDDP — Coup De Main (@coupdemain) January 16, 2023

The text in the video is a reference to Alana’s starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

“When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress.”

Also in the clip Alana lip-syncs to the words “Please I’m a star”, which is a now viral TikTok sound taken from horror film Pearl starring Mia Goth. The video is captioned Haim4.

HAIM’s last album Women in Music Pt III came out in 2020 where it follows 2017’s Something To Tell You and 2013’s debut album Days Are Gone.