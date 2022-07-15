Finneas Unveils Cinematic New Song And Video “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 15th, 2022 - 6:53 PM

FINNEAS has released a new track and music video titled ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.’ The video was released today July 15 via Interscope Records, and comes with an official music video directed by FINNEAS’ longtime partner, actress Claudia Sulewski. The video includes footage from Billie Eilish’s recent European tour, where the two siblings spent time together on the road. Watch the video below.

“Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” is a follow-up to his earlier release “Naked” from this year. The new track, like “Naked,” offers a taste of the type of music fans can expect from FINNEAS’ debut album Optimist.

The track is a tribute to the love between Finneas and Sulewski, and the video captures the pair’s close relationship. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and the video is a sweet ode to their long-standing relationship. Lyrics like “She could be the Mona Lisa / If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face / This could be heaven / If heaven was an actual place” show FINNEAS’ dedication to Sulewski, and the video is a touching portrayal of their affection for one another.

Earlier this year at Coachella, FINNEAS wowed audiences playing both as a solo artist and with his sister. Last fall, he got nominated for the 64th annual Grammy Awards across all four major categories, including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year for his work on Billie Eilish’s album ‘Happier Than Ever.’