Paramore Teases New Song “C’est Comme Ca”

Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 6:16 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to nme.com today rock band Paramore went on social media to teased their new song “C’est Comme Ca” will drop this Thursday. The tune is from the band’s upcoming new album This Is Why which is Paramore’s sixth record and it will be released on February 10. Also the album is a follow up to Paramore’s 2017 record After Laughter and thus far the band has dropped the song “The News” and title track “This Is Why.”

Although fans around the world are buzzing with excitement about Paramore‘s release of “C’est Comme Ca”, fans are still loving the current single “The News.” It isn’t just the fans who love the song, Paramore‘s lead singer Hayley Williams positively expressed her feeling toward the process of creating “The News.”

“It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.”

With new music blaring from the speakers and an album release next month, Paramore does have a lot to offer this year.

