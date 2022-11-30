Life Death Brigade Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Knocked Loose, Terror, Dying Wish and More

Home News Karan Singh November 30th, 2022 - 1:01 PM

Louisville’s notorious hardcore gathering Life Death Brigade Festival will be returning next year to once again bring the ruckus. Scheduled to take place on March 17 and 18, the 2023 lineup will feature local heroes Knocked Loose celebrating their tenth anniversary together and Terror.

Additionally, the roster includes Knocked Loose spinoff XweaponX, Drug Church, Dying Wish, Foreign Hands, Fugitive, Fuming Mouth, Koyo, Mutually Assured Destruction, Koyo, No Pressure, One Step Closer, Regulate, Simulakra, Spy, Sunami, Vomit Forth, Vamachara, Volcano, World of Pleasure, Kharma, Last Wishes, Malevolence, Pain of Truth and Raw Brigade, among others.

The day before the event, a pre-show will take place on March 16. This DAZE Style event will feature Pain of Truth, Last Wishes, Momentum, Stand Still, Adrienne, A Mourning Star, Serration and Kidnapped.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale this Friday at noon. Get them here.

Pre-show tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi