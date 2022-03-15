Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X And More Set to Perform At 2022 Grammys

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 3:11 PM

The Recording Academy has revealed the artists who will be performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo are among some of the artists that will be performing.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo are all under consideration for Best Album, Best Record and Best Song, while Rodrigo has been nominated for Best New Artist. Carlile has been nominated for five categories, including Record of the Year, while Brothers Osborne will be competing for Best Country Duo and Best Country Album.

*Officially* pressing play on our first round of #GRAMMYs performers! 🎶🙌 Be sure to watch the #GRAMMYs LIVE, April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! We’re going on the record to say we are PUMPED. pic.twitter.com/WQtJmb3Jay — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2022

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year, and will take place April 3 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. It was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can watch the award ceremony on CBS, or through streaming services like Paramount+, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz