The World Is A Vampire Festival Announces Inaugural 2023 Lineup Featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, Deafheaven & More

Home News Federico Cardenas November 25th, 2022 - 9:28 PM

The World Is a Vampire Festival has announced its lineup for its inaugural 2023 installment. The festival is set to take place from March 6 to March 9, held at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Tickets for the event are scheduled to be made available via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, November 29, while pre-orders will be available starting November 28.

Headlining the event will be the legendary Chicago-based alternative rock outfit The Smashing Pumpkins. Consequence of Sound has pointed out that the name of the festival stems from Smashing Pumpkins 1995 track “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” as frontman Billy Corgan sings “The world is a vampire/sent to drain/secret destroyers/ hold you up to the flames.”

Other headliners include the Manhattan rockers Interpol, the Maryland-based hardcore punk outfit Turnstile, English rockers Peter Hook & The Light, post-metal titans Deafheaven and the Mexican rock band The Warning.

Joining them will be Ekkstacy, Chelsea Wolfe, Margaritas Podridas, In The Valley Below, El Shirota and Acid Waves. See the tour flyer for the current list of performers below.

The Smashing Pumpkins are now in the process of wrapping up their Fall 2022 tour, which officially concluded with a show November 19 in Los Angeles, California. In August, Interpol released their latest studio album The Other Side of Make Believe. Turnstile was recently announced as a performing act on the upcoming 2023 Okeechobee festival.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried