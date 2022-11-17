Savannah Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Los Lobos, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Infamous Stringdusters & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 5:55 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Celebrated for distinctive live performances spanning American and international roots music, jazz, classical, jam, rock and blues genres in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced its 2023 season which runs from March 23 through April 8.

Called “one of the Southeast’s most creative cross-cultural musical events” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 17-day festival has been raising the bar each year by showcasing an exceptional cross section of award-winning icons, trailblazing contemporaries and dynamic newcomers. SMF 2023 features a series of outdoor performances at Trustees’ Garden, including two nights showcasing living legend and blues pioneer Buddy Guy on his “Damn Right Farewell” tour with special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, King Solomon Hicks and Jontavious Willis. The Tedeschi Trucks Band returns after a four-year hiatus, and New Orleans jam favorites Galactic teams up with funk maestro Cory Wong and the jazz, R&B and pop fusion of Nate Smith + KINFOLK for a special performance.

Classical highlights include the Philip Dukes & Friends chamber music series, led by the world-renowned viola player and SMF Associate Artistic Director Dukes. A concert by the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, also with Dukes and former SMF Artistic Director Daniel Hope, represents a symbolic passing of the baton from Hope to Dukes. Additionally, the esteemed chamber ensemble the Emerson String Quartet makes a stop in Savannah on their final tour, the Dover Quartet performs with Savannah’s own Joseph Conyers, and acclaimed emerging pianists Alexander Malofeev and Drew Petersen give recitals.

Also known for unique artist collaborations, the 2023 festival will offer a number of one-time-only programs and special double bills. Melding world music with Americana, Malian master of the ngoni (precursor to the banjo) Bassekou Kouyate shares a bill with Jake Blount, scholar/performer of the Black string band tradition, appearing with Nic Gareiss and Laurel Premo.

Master old-time and bluegrass practitioners Bruce Molsky, Tony Trischka and Michael Daves share the stage with The Onlies, which finds the mentors alongside a young, award-winning string band. Newgrass pioneers Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas share the stage, with Bush’s set featuring the inimitable music of the late John Hartford.

Acclaimed jazz violinist Regina Carter offers “Gone in a Phrase of Air,” an original music and multimedia performance that explores the effects of the urban renewal of the 1950s and 1960s. Kenny Barron, Dave Holland and Johnathan Blake celebrate Barron’s 80th birthday, Terence Blanchard & E-Collective perform with the Turtle Island Quartet, and Grammy Award-nominated jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant shares the stage with vocal sextet San Salvador.

Festival goers who are eager to discover new favorites, 2023 debut artists include Terence Blanchard, Patty Griffin, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Leo Kottke, Regina Carter, Sona Jobarteh, Natu Camara, Stanton Moore Trio, Los Lobos, The Alt with Oisin McAuley, Téada, S.G. Goodman, Harold Lopez-Nussa’s “Timba a la Americana” and more.

Other highlights include a Zydeco Dance Party featuring Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys, a Latin Dance Party with Eddie Palmieri’s Latin Jazz Band, as well as a Cajun Dance Party featuring The Lost Bayou Ramblers.

In addition to excellence in musical presentations, SMF is also committed to supporting music education in the Savannah community, with programs inside and outside of the classroom. Musical Explorers, now in its ninth year, is a year-round education program for K-2 students which reaches over 10,000 children locally.

SMF Jazz Academy is a free after-school program for students in grades 5-12, offering instruments, private lessons, public performances and more for in-depth, immersive learning experiences.

“Our 34th season expands upon what our organization has always championed, creating a compelling musical experience of global scope within Savannah’s Historic District. We welcome audiences and artists into our creative community to enjoy stellar performances in intimate, historic indoor venues as well as expansive outdoor spaces.” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken

Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton St. A pre-sale for SMF supporters begins on November 17, with tickets available to the public on December 1 at 10 a.m. ET.