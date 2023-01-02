Miley Cyrus and David Byrne of Talking Heads Cover David Bowie Songs Live

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2023 - 11:43 AM

It certainly has been a busy new year for the music world because spin.com has reported that artist Miley Cyrus announced she will be releasing her new single “Flowers” on January 13th and in light of the upcoming release the singer has dropped a music video teaser of “Flowers” on her Twitter account.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

Other than dazzling people’s minds about the the upcoming song, Cyrus has already been making waves by not appearing on artist Morrissey’s delayed album Bonfire of Teenagers and being a special guest at Taylor Hawkins ‘s tribute concert in Los Angeles on September of last year.

Also Cyrus helped ring in the new year by co – hosting with country music icon Dolly Parton on NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party where the duo performed a mashup of Cyrus’s song “Wrecking Ball” and Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”.

But the best performance was when Cyrus and David Byrne from Talking Heads performed Byrne’s latest single “Everybody’s Coming To My House” and a cover of David Bowie’s song “Let’s Dance.” Based from the video footage it did appear that Cyrus’s and Byrne‘s performance brought joy to many people who tuned in to watch the duo perform.

Also the chemistry between Cyrus and Byrne during the performance is stunning due to how both singers stayed attuned to each other while dazzling people’s minds with their voices