Foo Fighters Reveal Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup Featuring Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Gene Simmons and More

Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The first show is scheduled to take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The lineup for both shows has been announced.

The UK event will feature a range of musicians from Stuart Copeland of the Police to Liam Gallagher of Britpop powerhouse Oasis. Additionally, Roger Taylor of Queen, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction will also be performing. American comedian Dave Chapelle is set to make an appearance as well! According to Pitchfork, Miley Cyrus will take the stage in the US along with veterans such as Gene Simmons of Kiss, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alanis Morissette. Brian May of Queen, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stoneage and Mark Ronson will be participating in both concerts.

Hawkins’ tragic passing left a hole in the music world that’ll be tough to fill, but for two nights this September, artists from all over the world will get together to commemorate his legacy. Money from both concerts will be donated to charities in the UK and the US chosen by the Hawkins family. Further details regarding the beneficiaries will be announced shortly.

