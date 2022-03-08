Mitski And David Byrne Share Heavenly New Single “This Is A Life” From Upcoming A24 Film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 5:48 PM

David Byrne and Mitski have released a new single, “This is a Life,” for A24’s upcoming sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film score, composed by Son Lux, will feature contributions from André 3000, Randy Newman and Moses Sumney, among others.

The duo’s heavenly new track truly makes listeners feel as if they’re levitating to a different dimension. Mitski’s silky smooth voice mixed with Byrne’s vocals and Lux’s composition curated a beautiful track that will fit well in the science fiction film, which is set for a March 11 release.

“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux said about the film’s score. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer