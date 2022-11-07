Judas Priest and K.K. Downing Reunite, Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem, Steven Tyler Performs, Eurythmics Reunite, Olivia Rodrigo Performs and Dolly Parton Inducted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2022 - 1:40 PM

This past Saturday the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022 went under way in Los Angeles where music’s best performers showed up to support and celebrate the bands and artists who got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and throughout the whole event great memories were made when the inductees started to perform their live music.

Heavy metal band Judas Priest welcomed guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer Les Binks to the stage where the band began to perform their song “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin”, “Breaking the Law” and “Living After Midnight.” Another notable moment is when the Godfather of shock rock inducted Judas Priest into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a powerful speech.

“They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll. Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are.” said Cooper

Also when Judas Priest got inducted lead singer Rob Halford gave a powerful statement

“I’m the gay guy in the band. You see, that’s what heavy metal is all about. We call ourselves a heavy metal community that is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity, how you look, the color of your skin, what you believe in. Do it or don’t believe it. Everyone is welcome.” said Halford

Another notable moment is when lead singer of Aerosmith Steven Tyler joined inductee Eminem on stage to perform ” Dream On” while Eminem rapped to “Sing For The Moment.” Also Eminem had artist Ed Sheeran playing the guitar and singing the hook for Eminem’s song “Stan.”

“I knew that his gifts were undeniable.Each of us were exactly what the other one needed—and I was willing to bet my entire career on that.” said Dr. Dre

Another memorable performance is when the Eurythmics‘s Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics reunited for a special live performance at the ceremony. Reunions have been hard for the Eurythmics but in light of the celebration Lennox and Stewart gave the audience a magical musical performance.

Artist Carly Simon could not attend the ceremony due to the recent death of her sisters but the show continued on when Sara Bareilles read the acceptance letter written by Simon and artist Olivia Rodrigo performed Simon’s hit “You’re So Vain.”

During the speech Bareilles described how strong, honest and vulnerable Simon’s music is. Then Bareilles added: “The elegance of her melodies speaks to the complexity of the emotions and experiences she writes.”

Dolly Parton took the stage and performed “Rockin’ Years” and “Jolene” with guestsPat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford. When being inducted Parton gave a passionate statement.

“This is a very special night for me. I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t really feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just honored and so proud to be here tonight.” said Parton