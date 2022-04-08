Maggie Rogers Debuts Vibrant New Song And Video “That’s Where I Am” Featuring David Byrne & Hamilton Leithauser

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 8th, 2022 - 10:25 PM

Maggie Rogers announces a new song and video “That’s Where I Am”—the first single off her upcoming album, Surrender, which will release on July 29th. The track is reminiscent of late 90s and early 2000s pop, then expertly laced with Rogers’s signature harmonies. With hearty drums and striking chords, Rogers’s voice is showcased with a captivating and raw quality. “That’s Where I Am” is a bright, energetic addition to Rogers’s catalog and a perfect reflection of the artist’s new musical direction.

The song transcends decades in a matter of minutes. The later 90s music sounds like a mix of Natasha Bedingfield and The Cranberries, while the earlier 00s sounds like a mix of Avril Lavigne and Vanessa Carlton. There’s a timelessness to the music, but with a modern touch. Rogers’ voice is the through-line that ties all of these sounds together.

The video for “That’s Where I Am” is a colorful, intimate look at retro-posh slice of life. The punky, colorful visuals are a perfect complement to the song’s vivacious energy and tone. Rogers is a delight to watch on screen as she confidently performs the song in a myriad of settings, from her bedroom to car rides with eclectic friends, to New York cityscapes. The video is a perfect encapsulation of the artist’s aesthetic: colorful, fun, and unapologetically herself.

Check out Roger’s exciting new track below, and pre-order the album here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer