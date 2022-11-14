Dolly Parton Receives $100 Million Grant From Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 6:21 PM

According to CNN. com Dolly Parton has becomes the latest and newest recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. Jeff Bezos’s longtime partner Lauren Sanchez went on Instagram to post a video of Benzo’s and Parton’s speech from last Friday.

“Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work.“We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.” said Sanchez

After the kind remarks Parton went on Twitter to express her love and gratitude toward Bezos and Sanchez

I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money ❤️ Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez https://t.co/8RHh51z3jT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 13, 2022

Parton isn’t a stranger for helping a good cause because during the pandemic she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts where the money was partly used to fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.