Billie Eilish Performs “Motion Sickness” with Phoebe Bridgers and “My Hero” with Dave Grohl

Gracie Chunes December 16th, 2022 - 1:40 PM

On Thursday, December 15, Billie Eilish brought out special guests Phoebe Bridgers and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl during her concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. Eilish was first joined by Grohl to perform the Foo Fighters classic “My Hero.” Later on in the show, Bridgers came to perform her acclaimed “Motion Sickness.”

Before singing with Eilish, Grohl commented on her 2022 Grammys performance: “You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and, when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So, from our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we’d like to thank you very much for that. So let’s, let’s sing it for Taylor.”

Fans went crazy for both special guests and it’s safe to say both performances were quite moving. This isn’t Eilish’s first time bringing out special guests, she’s brought out Labrinth to perform the Euphoria hit “Mount Everest,” the previous night, and even had Paramore’s Hayley Williams come out during her 2022 Coachella performance.

Eilish has one more show at the Kia Forum on Friday, December 16, rounding out her U.S. tour. She has multiple festival performances lined up for 2023, including Lollapalooza Argentina and Leeds Festival. Find tickets and more information here. (Pitchfork)