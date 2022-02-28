Zendaya & Labrinth Release Collaborative New Track “I’m Tired” From Euphoria

Home News Lauren Floyd February 28th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

In season two episode four of Euphoria, Labrinth appeared in a scene featuring his powerful track “I’m Tired” from the HBO show’s score album. Now it’s available via Youtube; music to the ears’ of those who immediately searched for it after the scene for sure.

Together the Grammy-nominated, Emmy Award-winning phenomenon co-wrote the piece with Zendaya, the executive producer of the hit series. Labrinth also served as lead composer on the track. The two came together after the special episode aired to create a collaborative version. It originally aired during a hypnotic scene of Zendaya heading to the altar as “In Time” croons her into Labrinth’s arms. Violins immerse you into the tide of the song as Labrinth rightfully sings “Let it take me.” The song without a doubt takes you away.

Comprising the first two singles of the “Euphoria” score album, “I’m Tired” is a follow up to Labrinth’s release of “Yeh I Fuckin’ Did It” from the second episode of season two.

Tune into Dominic Fike’s “Elliot’s Song,” performed during the season two finale, set to be released Friday, March 4.