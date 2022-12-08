Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Host First-Ever In-Person Hanukkah Sessions

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today blabbermouth.net has reported that according to Variety artist Dave Grohl and songwriter Greg Kurstin held the very first live edition of their “Hannukah Sessions” project on Monday night at the 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles, California.

The event was presented by director Judd Apatow, with profits going towards the Anti-Defamation League, which featured Jewish rockers presenting both their own songs and choice covers, with Grohl on drums and Kurstin on keys.

Originally Grohl and Kurstin released the “Hanukkah Sessions” project during the pandemic where The inaugural “Sessions” featured covers of songs by Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountian (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck The Pain Away”),Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”),Elastica (“Connection”), The Knack (“Frustrated”) and The Red Velvet Underground(“Rock & Roll”).

While the 2021 follow-up included a black metal take on Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”, along with The Ramones’s “Blitzkrieg Bop”, Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana”, The Clash’s “Train In Vain”, KISS’s “Rock And Roll All Nite”, Van Halen’s “Jump”, Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box” and Billy Joel’s “Big Shot.”

The Setlist

Spinning Wheel (BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS cover) (with Judd Apatow) Get The Party Started (P!NK cover) (with P!nk) The Things We Do For Love (10CC cover) (with Inara George) At Seventeen (JANIS IAN cover) (with Violet Grohl) E‑Pro (BECK cover) (with Beck) Heads Will Roll (YEAH YEAH YEAHS cover) (with Karen O) The Spirit Of Radio (RUSH cover) (with Jack Black) We Love L.A. (RANDY NEWMAN cover) (with Greg Kurstin) Just A Gigolo / I Ain’t Got Nobody (LOUIS PRIMA cover) (with Kyle Gass)

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz