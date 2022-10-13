Trailer for Documentary “Let There Be Drums!” Drops Featuring Ringo Starr and the Last Filmed-Interview with the Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 1:29 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Today the music world received a big splash of news because there will be a new documentary titled Let There Be Drums! which features interviews with Ringo Starr (The Beatles), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the last interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and many more.

Let There Be Drums! is directed by filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann who is the son of Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann. The documentary will be released on October 28 (via Prime Video and Apple TV+) and followed by the DVD release on November 1st which is available to pre order on Amazon.

“Are drummers born that way or do they become that way? Does the urge to create rhythm and be an integral part of a band emanate from something within — or is it learned?” said Kreutzmann