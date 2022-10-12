Lollapalooza Argentina Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Blink-182 & More

Home News Roy Lott October 12th, 2022 - 4:35 PM

The 2023 festival season is already here. Lollapalooza’s Argentinas edition has released its incredibly stacked lineup for 2023. Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink 182, Rosalia, and Lil Nas X will headline the three-day festival set to take place March 17-19. Other acts on the bill include The 1975, Jane’s Addiction, Wallows, Tove Lo, Kali Uchis, Gorgon City, Cigarettes After Sex and Omar Apollo. Passes for the festival are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Drake, Billie Eilish and Blink-182 will also be headlining the Chile and Brasil versions as well with some of the undercards from Argentina as well including Rosalia, Lil Nas X and Tame Impala. These slew of acts will also be headlining Colombia’s Estereo Picnic festival, alongside The Chemical Brothers. Passes for these festivals are also on sale. The set of festivals marks the first South American performances for Eilish and Blink, with Drake’s sets in Argentina and Chile will be his first performances in those cities.

The news comes on the heels of headliners Blink-182 announcing their highly anticipated 2023 world tour with its original lineup. The tour kicks off in Peru and will make its way to North America, Europe and Australia in 2024. Wallows and Turnstile will serve as supporting acts at select shows. Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Monday, October 17 at 10 am local time.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford