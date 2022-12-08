Paramore Breaks the Cycle in New Song “The News”

Home News Karan Singh December 8th, 2022 - 12:12 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

After teasing fans with snippets across a range of platforms, Parmore has finally released “The News” in its entirety. The group hinted at this by burning cuts from the song onto a CD and mailing it to superfans as well as DMing followers piecemeal lyrics. Their upcoming studio album, This Is Why, will be out on February 10, and its second single is now out. Check it out below:

The above video was inspired by the bandmembers’ favorite horror and thriller films. Filmed in their hometown of Nashville and directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi, “The News” demonstrates the explosive chemistry between drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York. On the vocals, Hayley Williams expresses the helplessness and anxiety brought about by the overwhelming 24-hour news cycle.

Williams said the following about the new single: “The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

