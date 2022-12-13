Tory Lanez Trial Over Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Begins

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 11:00 AM

Today pitchfork.com has reported that Tory Lanez’s trial began today in Los Angeles. The Canadian rapper and singer is allegedly facing charges related to a July 2020 incident where he is accused of allegedly shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion. If convicted on all three felony counts, Lanez could allegedly face more than 20 years in prison.

Lanez has allegedly pleaded not guilty to the charges. Neither artist took the stand today but Megan will allegedly give her testimony tomorrow.

During his opening arguments, Los Angeles County’s deputy district attorney, Alexander Bott, told jurors that Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Lanez and Kelsey Harris ,Megan’s former friend and assistant, was allegedly with the two musicians before, during and after the shooting.

“Kelsey will tell you that she just saw her close friend get shot by the defendant,” Bott said, reportedly revealing that Harris will take the stand. In the courtroom prosecutors allegedly showed a visual of three text messages that Harris allegedly said to have sent to Megan’s bodyguard Justin Edison in the five minutes following the shooting: “Help,” “Tory Shot Meg” and “911.”