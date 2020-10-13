Judge Issues Protective Order Ruling Tory Lanez Cannot Contact or Come Within 100 Yards of Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 9:42 PM

Tory Lanez was recently charged with felony weapon and assault charges, following accusations that he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion during and incident in the Hollywood Hills. According to Variety, a judge has issued an order, which mandates Lanez stay at least 100 yards away from the rapper.

Lanez arraignment has also been pushed back to November 18, while his bail is currently set at $190,000. He will not have to appear in court for the trial, as it will be held over the phone. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office states that Lanez could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted.

The confrontation between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has extended into their music, as the former released an entire project called Daystar, where he alleges he was framed, while the latter addressed the alleged incident in a freestyle. Lanez was also dropped from Jojo’s upcoming album following this allegation.

“Yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” Megan Thee Stallion said in an Instagram story. She later added, “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f**king dragging it.”

Megan Thee Stallion release a massive hit “WAP” this summer alongside rapper Cardi B, which landed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. She held a live stream in August, following the success of “WAP” and the Lanez incident. She has also written an Op-Ed in the New York Times, where she alluded to the incident,

Photo Credit: Megan Thee Stallion