Tory Lanez Ordered to House Arrest in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Today in Los Angeles a judge allegedly ordered artist Tory Lanez to be under house arrest. The rapper is allegedly facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion last year. Lanez has allegedly pleaded not guilty to the charges and he will allegedly be under house arrest until the next court date. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on the morning of Monday, November 28.

The judge allegedly ordered the house arrest after knowing Lanez allegedly violated the conditions of his bail by allegedly assaulting August Alsina in Chicago last month. Lanez allegedly is not facing criminal charges in Illinois as a result of the alleged altercation.

Lanez allegedly did have his bail increased many times in the past, including for a alleged surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 before Megan Thee Stallion performed and another time for allegedly discussing Thee Stallion on social media.